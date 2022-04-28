Brenda’s Story: From Undocumented to Documented | WKAR

Mon. May 2 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow MSU student Brenda Pilar-Ayala’s journey to become an American citizen.

Brenda’s Story: From Undocumented to Documented showcases MSU student Brenda Pilar-Ayala’s citizenship journey as she navigates acculturation issues related to internal and external stresses as an undocumented resident.

Brenda is just one of 450,000 college students in the U.S. with undocumented status, many of whom are protected by DACA. Brenda earns scholarships and a place on MSU’s Homecoming Court. As a DREAM-er, Brenda dreams to one day be an American citizen, which — albeit with many deferrals — becomes reality.

"Brenda's Story" received an Award of Excellence in the Broadcast Education Association's Festival of Media Arts - Faculty Video & Film Competition and is the winner of the BEA Diversity & Inclusion Creative Award. J-School Professor Geri Alumit Zeldes directed this award-winning film, made possible with a team of ComArtSci students and funding from MSU's Diversity Research Network.