Series Premiere | Lucy Worsley Investigates

Sundays, May 15-22 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic chapters in British history.

The popular British historian Lucy Worsley uncovers forgotten witnesses, re-examines old evidence and follows new clues for these infamous mysteries.

In each episode, Lucy mounts a thorough investigation into a single event using historical and contemporary evidence and a range of experts to completely reframe the past. Lucy also reveals how contemporary attitudes towards children, gender politics, class and mental health helped obscure the truth of these cases.

May 15 | Princes in the Tower

What really happened to the Princes in the Tower? Lucy Worsley uncovers the story of the two boys whose disappearance in 1483 has led to centuries of mystery and speculation.

May 22 | Madness of King George

How did George III's mental illness change Britain? Lucy Worsley uncovers Royal papers and explores how the assassination attempt on his life by a mentally ill subject changed psychiatry forever.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

