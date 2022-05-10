Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Tue. May 17 at 9 p..m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie receives the 2022 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C.

This May, The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song salutes musician, Lionel Richie. Richie is an Alabama-born songwriter with a smooth voice and a deft touch for the romantic ballad. Lionel Richie’s unforgettable work has shown us that music can bring us together. Even when we face problems and disagree on issues, songs can show us what we have in common.

The lineup will include performances by previous Gershwin Prize honoree Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Chris Stapleton, Miguel, Yolanda Adams, and a special performance by honoree Lionel Richie. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the event.



The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honors living musical artists whose contributions in the field of popular song exemplify the standard of excellence associated with George and Ira Gershwin, by promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations of musicians.