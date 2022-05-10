Scenes from the Glittering World | Independent Lens

Mon. May 16 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | On the Navajo Nation reservation, Indigenous teens at one of the most remote schools in America plan their futures.

Three Indigenous youth come of age on the fringes of the Navajo Nation. Scenes from the Glittering World is a meditation on adolescence, trauma and the power of connecting with a homeland.

Filmed at the most remote high school in the continental United States, at the farthest edge of the Navajo Nation, this film shares the stories of Indigenous youth as they grapple with ambitious dreams, their family responsibilities, and the isolated nature of their community — all while the school itself faces existential questions about its purpose and future.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

