LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022 | TV Listings

Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

Jun. 1 - Jun. 30 | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

JUNE 2022

3 | Fri | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2“American Masters: Terrence McNally”

Explore four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s six groundbreaking decades in theater, from Kiss of the Spider Woman, Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class to Ragtime, The Visit and Mothers and Sons. The film also delves into McNally’s pursuit of love and inspiration throughout his career, LGBTQ activism, triumph over addiction, and the power of the arts to transform society.

3 | Fri | 9 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“American Masters: Joe Papp in Five Acts”

Joe Papp, founder of Free Shakespeare in the Park, created a "theater of inclusion" based on the belief that great art is for everyone. At a time when theater was largely the domain of white men, he was convinced that women, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and other marginalized communities, denied power elsewhere in society, could develop it on the stage.

6 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs”

Offering a unique look at the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, this special shares real-life stories of hope, resilience and triumph from people across the country, artistically represented through thematically relevant music.

6 | Mon | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Stories from the Stage: Pride”

There are all sorts of things people can be proud of: their identity, family and heritage, a wise decision, a singular accomplishment, or just standing up and being true to who they are. Palestinian Muslim Eman El-Husseini comes out to her parents and finds in comedy the best tool to defy cultural stereotypes; April Hartford shares the relief and redemption of living an authentic self; and Jay Vilar comes out to his family and receives some surprising reactions.

13 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“Out In Rural America”

This documentary explores the struggles and joys of being lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and gender queer in rural America. Following five stories from the LGBTQ+ community over a six-year period, the film explores the issues of self-doubt, discrimination, acceptance and small-town and Midwestern LGBTQ+ life from a cultural, social, familial and religious perspective.

14 | Tue | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Independent Lens: Cured”

When doctors classified homosexuality as a mental illness to be “cured,” they employed cruel treatments like electroshock and lobotomies. LGBTQ+ activists and their allies fought back — and won a momentous victory when the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from its manual of mental disorders in 1973.

14 | Tue | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR-HD 23.1

“POV Shorts: Dreaming Life”

Louise Hay creates a space for healing as the AIDS epidemic takes hold in "Another Hayride"; a 19-year-old nonbinary trans boy is caught between his family's expectations and his dreams of living life happily ever after in "To the Future, With Love."

15 | Wed | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV: Pier Kids”

On the Christopher Street Pier in New York City, homeless queer and trans youth of color forge friendships and chosen families, withstanding tremendous amounts of abuse while working to carve out autonomy and security in their lives. With intimate access to three fearless young persons -- Krystal, Desean and Casper -- Pier Kids highlights the resilience of a community many choose to ignore.

16 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Broken Heart Land”

On an autumn afternoon in Norman, Oklahoma, gay teen Zack Harrington killed himself with a gunshot to the head. Against the backdrop of a town bitterly divided on the issue of homosexuality, his parents, conservative Republicans and military veterans, are forced to reconcile their own social and political beliefs, eventually moving from private denial to public acceptance of their son’s legacy.

16 | Thu | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Murder In Montrose: The Paul Broussard Legacy”

Paul Broussard, a 27-year-old gay man, was murdered on the streets of Houston in 1991—sparking a deafening outcry. The crime was a wake-up call to the harassment experienced by the LGBTQ community. This documentary explores the aftermath of this pivotal event: civil unrest, hate crime legislation, victim’s rights, and political activism.

17 | Fri | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV Shorts: Post: Colonial Queer”

Films from around the world that centre on the LGBTQ experience include "Reluctantly Queer," "Clash," and "Muxes."

18 | Sat | 9:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Out In Rural America”

Rebroadcast from 6/13.

18 | Sat | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“POV Shorts: Dreaming Life”

Rebroadcast from 6/14.

20 | Mon | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Becoming Johanna”

A 16-year-old transgender Latina is kicked out of her home and school after she begins her transition, eventually finding a foster family who loves her and a supportive school principal who helps her graduate and thrive.

23 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Little Miss Westie”

A loving and insightful portrait of two transgender siblings - Luca and Ren - and their parents, set in the changing social climate following the 2016 presidential election. This special takes audiences behind the scenes as the family navigates puberty, school, dating and more as the children begin living in their authentic genders and Ren participates in the Lil’ Miss Westie Pageant.

24 | Fri | 8:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“American Masters: Joe Papp In Five Acts”

Rebroadcast from 6/3.

26 | Sun | 10 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“The Lodge”

Fountaingrove Lodge in Santa Rosa, California, is the nation’s first state-licensed continuing care retirement community (CCRC) that’s specifically for LGBTQ+ seniors and their allies. The Lodge looks inside this unique experiment in gay/straight living to show us the daily lives, hopes, and fears of people in their 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. What you discover will surprise you.

26 | Sun | 10:30 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Two-Spirit Powwow”

The San Francisco nonprofit Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) has hosted an annual queer-friendly powwow since 2012, the first and largest LGBTQI-hosted one of its kind in North America. The film tracks growth from the modest one-room inaugural dance to the huge events now conducted at a massive venue.

26 | Sun | 11 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Rosemary”

Rosemary Ketchum is the first openly transgender person to be elected to public office in West Virginia. With the pandemic as the backdrop, the film follows her campaign and election to Wheeling's City Council in June 2020.

27 | Mon | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“Expect A Miracle”

Learn the story of Fraternity House, the only hospice in North San Diego County that gave AIDS patients near death a safe place to die with dignity and love. The film centers on a handful of heroes who cared for a marginalized population in a time of fear, misinformation and rejection from families and the government.

30 | Thu | 8 p.m. | WKAR WORLD 23.2

“America ReFramed: Before You Know It”

Dennis, Ty and Robert are pioneers in an "out" generation. They are also among the estimated 2.4 million LGBT Americans over the age of 55. "Before You Know It" celebrates the lives of active gay senior citizens who have witnessed unbelievable change in their lifetimes: from the Stonewall Riots to the HIV/AIDS pandemic and gay marriage rights.