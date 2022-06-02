Mon., Jun. 6 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate Pride Month with music from Indigo Girls, Billy Gilman, Morgxn, Peppermint, Jujubee, Alexis Michelle, and Andre de Shields.

Offering a unique look at the history of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, True Colors: LGBTQ+ Our Stories, Our Songs shares real-life stories of hope, resilience, and triumph from people across the country, artistically represented through thematically relevant music. Exploring the personal journeys of remarkable individuals, the program connects these heartfelt stories with the history of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning artist and author Harvey Fierstein hosts the documentary segments with performances by Indigo Girls; country-pop singer Billy Gilman; indie-pop singer, songwriter Morgxn; drag artists Peppermint, Alexis Michelle and Jujubee; Glee sensation, Chris Colfer; celebrated Christian singer, Trey Pearson; trans opera singer Breanna Sinclairé; and Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winner André de Shields.