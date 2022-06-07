June 11 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat., Jun. 11 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy a variety of performances from orchestras across mid-Michigan, including a special performance from violinist Melissa White.

She co-founded the Harlem String Quartet and is a first-prize laureate of the Sphinx Organization, but violinist Melissa White returned to her home in mid-Michigan back in 2018 to perform Camille Saint-Saens' Havanaise with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.

Then, a performance from the 2021 Gala Concert from Baroque on Beaver Island as flutist Anthony Trionfo and pianist Dorothy Vogel perform Carl Reinecke's "Undine" Sonata, Op. 167. But finally, from May of last year, the Flint Symphony Orchestra welcomes violinist Julian Rhee to play Max Bruch's First Violin Concerto at The Whiting Auditorium in Flint.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org