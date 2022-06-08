Season 8 | Endeavour | Masterpiece

Sundays, Jun. 19 – Jul. 3 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Shaun Evans and Roger Allam return for Endeavour Season 8, set in 1971 Oxford, England.

New year (it’s 1971), new cases, and new struggles lie ahead for DS Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evens), DCI Fred Thursday (Roger Allam), and their team. While still reeling from the events of the past year, they’re summoned to investigate three cases involving IRA relations, and a string of murders that may end up threatening not just the public, but the detectives themselves.

Episode 1 | Striker | Jun. 19

An explosive murder at an Oxford college has potentially far-reaching political ramifications. Meanwhile, Endeavour is tasked with guarding the life of a beloved football team’s star striker.

Episode 2 | Scherzo | Jun. 26

On the outskirts of Oxford, a cab driver is found murdered in his taxi. The investigation into his death leads Endeavour and the team down a surprising path. Endeavour receives a guest who reminds him of a past he’d sooner forget.

Episode 3 | Terminus | Jun. 3

In the cold of winter, the team is called to investigate the violent killing of an Oxford college don. Thursday receives news that creates tension at home.

Watch episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream .

