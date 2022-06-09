Series Premiere | Hotel Portofino

Sundays, Jun. 19 – Jul. 24 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Step into the 1920s at the Italian Riviera for drama and mystery in the aftermath of WWI.

Hotel Portofino tells the story of the Ainsworth family that has relocated from Britain to open an upscale hotel on the Italian coastline.

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful resort town of Portofino, this new period drama is about personal awakening at a time of global upheaval in the traumatic aftermath of World War I and the liberating influence of Italy’s enchanting culture, climate and cuisine on elite British travelers.

As distinguished guests like the imperious Lady Latchmere check into the hotel, matriarch Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone) tries to keep up with their constant demands. McElhone and Mark Umbers (“Home Fires”) star as the British expat hoteliers Bella and Cecil Ainsworth.

Episode 1 | First Impressions | Jun. 19

Rose and her mother arrive at the hotel to evaluate a prospective marriage with Lucian, the war veteran son of the hotel’s proprietors. Lucian’s mother, Bella, finds herself vulnerable to extortion from a local politician.

Episode 2 | Lessons | Jun. 26

Cecil arranges for a family heirloom to be sent from England for authentication. Bella is horrified when he also invites her blackmailer, Signor Danioni, for tea. Lucian gives Rose a painting lesson on the beach with an unfortunate outcome.

Episode 3 | Invitations | Jul. 3

Lucian and his friend, Nish, run into trouble with Danioni’s Blackshirts. Constance is encouraged to make more of her appearance by the hotel’s most worldly guest, Claudine Pascal, while Bella throws a tea party for the locals.

Episode 4 | Uncoverings | Jul. 10

Nish has an epiphany as he and Lucian escape arrest at Danioni’s behest. Constance catches Lucian’s eye on a boat trip but sees more than she bargained for in return. Bella stands up to Danioni, who hands over a compromising letter to her husband.

Episode 5 | Discoveries | Jul. 17

The police search for the missing heirloom, and suspicion falls on an absent guest and the bellhop, Billy, who has also hidden political pamphlets at Nish’s behest. The search culminates in a confrontation between Cecil and Jack.

Episode Six | Denouements | Jul. 24

The mystery of the missing heirloom is resolved as Cecil makes a surprising discovery about Danioni. Lucian acknowledges his true feelings until a secret from Constance’s past is unveiled, forcing him to decide on his prospective engagement to Rose.