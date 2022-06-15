Planet California
Wednesdays, Jun. 22–29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A celebration of California's wildlife and wild places.
Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite and Death Valley, as well as Baja California's lesser-known wild beauty.
Episode 1 | Rivers of Gold | Jun. 22
It is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. It's home to the richest biodiversity in the Americas, from gray whales traveling the California Current to mountain lions in the Sierra Nevada and redwoods harvesting water from the air. In a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, air and sea.
Episode 2 | Close Encounters | Jun. 29
From blue whales to kit foxes, spectacular images bring California's wildlife into sharp focus. Natural forces reshape the land, yet some species - like the bristlecone, one of the world's oldest organisms - persist, constantly adapting to a changing world. Still, in a space shared with 40 million people, is there room for all?
Watch these episodes at video.wkar.org during or after their premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.