Planet California

Wednesdays, Jun. 22–29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A celebration of California's wildlife and wild places.

Famous for its beaches and Hollywood, California is also a wellspring of biodiversity. Bounded by mountains, deserts and the Pacific Ocean, here are iconic wild places like Yosemite and Death Valley, as well as Baja California's lesser-known wild beauty.

Episode 1 | Rivers of Gold | Jun. 22

It is a land of extremes - tallest, deepest, highest, hottest. It's home to the richest biodiversity in the Americas, from gray whales traveling the California Current to mountain lions in the Sierra Nevada and redwoods harvesting water from the air. In a rapidly changing and thirsty world, drought, dams and fire pose dire threats to an ecosystem connected by rivers on land, air and sea.

Episode 2 | Close Encounters | Jun. 29

From blue whales to kit foxes, spectacular images bring California's wildlife into sharp focus. Natural forces reshape the land, yet some species - like the bristlecone, one of the world's oldest organisms - persist, constantly adapting to a changing world. Still, in a space shared with 40 million people, is there room for all?