WKAR StayTuned Update
LGBTQIA+ Pride Month 2022
Celebrate and explore LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with WKAR!

LGBTQIA+ Short Films

Published June 17, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
LGBTQIA+ Short Films
Andrew Brown & David Fenster
Arizona Public Media

Sun., Jun. 26 at 10 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Explore three short films centered around the history, cultures and experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

In celebration of Pride Month, experience three short films, “The Lodge,” “Two-Spirit Powwow,” and “Rosemary,” that showcase LGBTQIA+ support and empowerment across the nation.

The Lodge | 10 p.m.
Fountaingrove Lodge in Santa Rosa, California, is the nation’s first state-licensed continuing care retirement community (CCRC) that’s specifically for LGBTQ+ seniors and their allies. The Lodge looks inside this unique experiment in gay/straight living to show us the daily lives, hopes, and fears of people in their 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. What you discover will surprise you.

Two-Spirit Powwow | 10:30 p.m. 
The San Francisco nonprofit Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) has hosted an annual queer-friendly powwow since 2012, the first and largest LGBTQI-hosted one of its kind in North America. The film tracks growth from the modest one-room inaugural dance to the huge events now conducted at a massive venue.

Rosemary | 11 p.m.
Rosemary Ketchum is the first openly transgender person to be elected to public office in West Virginia. With the pandemic as the backdrop, the film follows her campaign and election to Wheeling's City Council in June 2020.

“The Lodge” and “Rosemary” are available to watch free anytime on video.wkar.org. All three short films are available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream.

