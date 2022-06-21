Expect A Miracle: Finding Light in the Darkness of a Pandemic

Mon. Jun. 27 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | The story of the AIDS crisis in San Diego and Fraternity House.

Expect A Miracle tells the story of Fraternity House, the only hospice in North San Diego County that gave AIDS patients near death a safe place to die with dignity and love. The film centers on a handful of heroes who cared for a marginalized population in a time of fear, misinformation and rejection from families and the government.

As scientific advancements progressed, changing the nature of the disease, Fraternity House also changed its general purpose - now giving the same population a place to re-learn how to live. And how to love.