Expect A Miracle: Finding Light in the Darkness of a Pandemic
Mon. Jun. 27 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | The story of the AIDS crisis in San Diego and Fraternity House.
Expect A Miracle tells the story of Fraternity House, the only hospice in North San Diego County that gave AIDS patients near death a safe place to die with dignity and love. The film centers on a handful of heroes who cared for a marginalized population in a time of fear, misinformation and rejection from families and the government.
As scientific advancements progressed, changing the nature of the disease, Fraternity House also changed its general purpose - now giving the same population a place to re-learn how to live. And how to love.
Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date. This documentary is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.