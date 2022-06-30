July 2022 | PBS Passport Release Schedule

Explore the exciting programming highlights available with WKAR Passport for July 2022.

These digital-first programs will be available on their scheduled release date with WKAR Passport , which is the best way to support your local station and get extended access to your favorite PBS shows & films.

7 | Thu.

Capital (4 episodes x 60 minutes)

Adapted from the bestselling novel by John Lanchester, Capital is a modern fable bursting with piercing and colorful observations on modern life and urban existence. Set on a single street in South London, this is a portrait of a road and its residents transformed by soaring property prices and continuous gentrification.

14 | Thu.

Kidnap and Ransom, Seasons 1-2 (3 episodes x 60 minutes, each season)

Dominic King (Trevor Eve) is the best international hostage negotiator in the business. His motto, “Never Promise, Never Lie” has, until now, meant 100% success. Facing the most challenging cases of his career, King must race against the clock with lives at stake.

21 | Thu.

Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 17-15 (S17: 25 episodes; S16-15: 20 episodes x 60 minutes)

Hit the road in a classic car for a tour through Great Britain with two antiques experts as they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a limited budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to indulge their passion for the past, learning about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history

21 | Thu.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, Seasons 5-7 (20 episodes x 60 minutes, each season)

Two celebrities hit the road in classic cars for a tour through Great Britain. With antiques experts by their sides, they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can turn a £200 budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to learn about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.

28 | Thu.

Thou Shalt Not Kill, Season 4 (12 episodes x 60 minutes)

After the death of her mother and her sister’s accident, Valeria decides to halt her investigation into her family and focus on herself and her work. However, Lombardi and Andrea have other ideas. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.