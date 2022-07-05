Ariadne auf Naxos | Great Performances at the Met

Sun., Jul. 10 at 12 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her first appearance at the Met in her signature role in Ariadne auf Naxos.

Soprano Lise Davidsen brings one of her signature roles to the Met for the first time as the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’ masterpiece conducted by Marek Janowski.

The cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta, tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus, and Wolfgang Brendel as the Major-Domo.

Watch this performance at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This performance is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

