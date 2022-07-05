© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR StayTuned Update

Ariadne auf Naxos | Great Performances at the Met

WKAR Public Media
Published July 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
Dramatic female performers in "Ariadne auf Naxos"
Marty Sohl
/
Met Opera
Deanna Breiwick as Najade, Tamara Mumford as Dryade, Maureen McKayas as Echo, and Lise Davidsen in the title role of Strauss's "Ariadne auf Naxos."

Sun., Jul. 10 at 12 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Soprano Lise Davidsen makes her first appearance at the Met in her signature role in Ariadne auf Naxos.

Soprano Lise Davidsen brings one of her signature roles to the Met for the first time as the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss’ masterpiece conducted by Marek Janowski.

The cast also features mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as the composer of the opera-within-an-opera around which the plot revolves, with soprano Brenda Rae as the spirited Zerbinetta, tenor Brandon Jovanovich as Ariadne’s lover, the god Bacchus, and Wolfgang Brendel as the Major-Domo.

Watch this performance at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This performance is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

