Season 7 | Grantchester | Masterpiece

Sundays, Jul. 10 – Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING

The crime fighting duo, made up of detective inspector Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney), will be solving even more crimes in the new season.

Episode One | Jul. 10

When a dead body is found on a local estate, Will and Geordie find themselves investigating stories of lost love and family inheritance in an attempt to uncover the killer.

Episode Two | Jul. 17

Will and Geordie investigate the death of a cleaning brand owner who died in curious circumstances. Their investigation leads them to discover his private life is less spotless than the pristine image his family presented to the public.

Episode Three | Jul. 24

A vagrant’s death leads Will and Georgie to investigate two previous similar unsolved cases as a possible killer is targeting the homeless.

Episode Four | Jul. 31

A member of Will’s own congregation is found murdered just before a church fundraising event. It quickly becomes clear that the victim was not quite the upstanding member of the community Will believed him to have been.

Episode Five | Aug. 7

Will and Geordie investigate a murder and missing persons case at a senior citizen’s care home. It is unclear if some of the victims may also be perpetrators of the crime.

Episode Six | Aug. 14

Another homeless man is found dead and killed in the same manner as the previous victims. Geordie and Will realize that they may have sent the wrong man to prison, and the real killer may still be at large.

Watch these episodes at video.wkar.org during or after their premiere dates. These episodes are also available to watch live during their premiere dates on the WKAR Livestream .

