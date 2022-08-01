August 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Aug. 6–27 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Aug. 6

Cellist Anthony Ross and the Flint Symphony play the Dvorak Cello Concerto; Cello selections by Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff from a Traverse Symphony program.

Aug. 13

Violinist Lucia Micarelli plays Sibelius: Violin Concerto with the Lansing Symphony; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays James Stephenson’s Celebration Overture and Bach Brandenburg #3.

Aug. 20

Bernstein’s 3 Dances from the ballet Fancy Free played by the Flint Symphony; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 1 by Brahms.

Aug. 27

Traverse Symphony Strings play Vivaldi; Flint Symphony performs Respighi’s La Boutique Fantasque; pianist Elliot Wuu and Lansing Symphony play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21.

