David Bowie: Serious Moonlight

Sat., Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience one of the most charismatic performances of Bowie’s career from a 1983 tour.

One of the most charismatic performances of Bowie’s career, “Serious Moonlight” was recorded live in Vancouver on September 12, 1983. As part of the ongoing celebration of the 75th anniversary of Bowie’s birth, Bowie 75, the concert has been restored and remastered in High-Definition. Featuring many of his greatest hits including “Let’s Dance,” “Heroes,” “Golden Years,” “China Girl” and “Space Oddity.”