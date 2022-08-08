© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

David Bowie: Serious Moonlight

WKAR Public Media
Published August 8, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
David Bowie performing before a crowd.
Denis O’Regan
/
PBS
David Bowie on his Serious Moonlight tour in Edmonton, Canada, 1983.

Sat., Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience one of the most charismatic performances of Bowie’s career from a 1983 tour.

One of the most charismatic performances of Bowie’s career, “Serious Moonlight” was recorded live in Vancouver on September 12, 1983. As part of the ongoing celebration of the 75th anniversary of Bowie’s birth, Bowie 75, the concert has been restored and remastered in High-Definition. Featuring many of his greatest hits including “Let’s Dance,” “Heroes,” “Golden Years,” “China Girl” and “Space Oddity.”

This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE