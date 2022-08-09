© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Taking a Look 'Through The Banks of the Red Cedar' | Support WKAR Today!

Published August 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Through the Banks of the Red Cedar
Gene Washington and his daughter, Maya.

Tue., Aug. 16 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | WKAR takes looks Through the Banks of The Red Cedar with Maya Washington and MSU Football Head Coach Mel Tucker.

Through The Banks of the Red Cedar tells the story of the legendary wide receiver of the 1965-66 Spartans football team, Gene Washington, from his daughter’s perspective. Maya Washington interviews several surviving teammates, as well as sports writers and historians, as she tells a story about her father’s transition from rural life to Big Ten football during a time of racial desegregation at Michigan State University.

During this special presentation, Maya Washington joins WKAR’s Current Sports host Al Martin in the studio to discuss making the documentary along with appearances from current Spartan football notables, including head coach Mel Tucker!

MORE TIMES TO WATCH
Thurs., August 18 at 8:00 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1

