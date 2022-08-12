Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2

Sun., Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the legendary musical with a stellar cast, including Lea Salonga.

Join the stellar cast for an anniversary celebration of the beloved musical that became a worldwide phenomenon. The magnificent score includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” and many more. Featuring Alfie Boe, Jenny Galloway, Katie Hall, Nick Jonas, Norm Lewis, Matt Lucas, Lea Salonga, Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo and Colm Wilkinson.