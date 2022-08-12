© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2

WKAR Public Media
Published August 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
Still from Les Misérables
Dan Wooller
/
PBS
Alfie Boe, Colm Wilkinson, Ramin Karimloo and Nick Jonas

Sun., Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the legendary musical with a stellar cast, including Lea Salonga.

Join the stellar cast for an anniversary celebration of the beloved musical that became a worldwide phenomenon. The magnificent score includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” and many more. Featuring Alfie Boe, Jenny Galloway, Katie Hall, Nick Jonas, Norm Lewis, Matt Lucas, Lea Salonga, Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo and Colm Wilkinson.

Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org. This episode is available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.

