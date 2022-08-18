Vienna Summer Night Concert 2022 | Great Performances

Fri., Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert at Austria’s Schönbrunn Palace.

Conducted for the first time by Grammy Award-winning Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons, the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual summer night concert returns to the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens.

Featuring French cellist Gautier Capuçon as a soloist performing Camille Saint-Säens’ Concerto for Cello No. 1, the orchestra also performs a selection of works from classical composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Johann Strauss, Mykola Lysenko and more.

Watch this performance at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date. This performance is also available to watch live during its premiere date on the WKAR Livestream .

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.