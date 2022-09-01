DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD 10th Anniversary Marathon and Specials

WKAR PBS Kids 24/7 and streaming free | The series inspired by the groundbreaking MISTER ROGERS’ NEIGHBORHOOD kicks off its 10th anniversary year on Sept. 3 with a marathon of “Top Ten Tiger Tales” and, beginning Sept. 5, a week of all-new episodes.

Families are invited to “hop aboard” Trolley for a weekend of special anniversary programming featuring favorite movies like “Daniel Tiger Visits a New Neighborhood” and “Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” “Top Ten Tiger Tales,” a five-hour marathon, will showcase 10 fan-chosen episodes from over the years – including the very first story, “Daniel’s Birthday”; classics such as “The Baby is Here” and “Daniel Visits the Doctor”; and newer favorites like “Daniel’s New Friend Max.”

The 10th anniversary celebration continues with the launch of Season 6 on PBS KIDS with four exciting new episodes that will showcase more preschool “firsts” such as having a new babysitter, going to a sleepover and trying a new activity. The episodes will feature fresh strategy songs to help families navigate these relatable situations and more. The full season will include 18 new 30-minute episodes. Full programming details are included below.

SCHEDULE* | WKAR PBS KIDS 24/7 and streaming at PBS KIDS

September 2

PBS KIDS Family Night (7:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Daniel Tiger Visits a New Neighborhood

Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

September 3

Top 10 Tiger Tales Marathon (2:00-7:00 p.m. ET)

The Baby is Here

Daniel’s New Friend Max

Daniel Goes to The Hospital

Nighttime in the Neighborhood

The Neighborhood Snowstorm

Daniel Visits the Doctor

It’s Not Okay to Hurt Someone

Neighborhood Thank You Day

There’s Time for Daniel and Baby Too

Daniel’s Birthday

PBS KIDS Family Night (7:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Daniel Tiger Visits a New Neighborhood

Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

September 4

Top 10 Tiger Tales Marathon (8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET)

PBS KIDS Family Night (7:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

Daniel Tiger Visits a New Neighborhood Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?

September 5-8 Season 6 premiere

Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse

Daniel Feels Worried About Mom/Jodi Loses Benji

Jodi Tries Ballet/Daniel Tries Something New with Grandpere

Daniel Goes to Day Camp/Daniel’s Rainy Day at Camp

*Schedule is subject to change

