Roots of Latin Jazz | Great Performances

Fri., Sep. 30, 2022 at 10 PM on WKAR HD 23.1 | Celebrate the rhythms of Latin music with the Raices Jazz Orchestra and performances by GRAMMY-winning artists including Richard Bona and Anaadi. Hosted by Sheila E.

"Great Performances: Roots of Latin Jazz" takes viewers on a musical journey from Cuba to Miami and Africa to Brazil exploring the roots of Latin jazz. The film features Raíces Jazz Orchestra, led by Latin Grammy-winning producer/musician Tony Succar and producer/educator Dr. Pablo Gil. It is inspired by their love of big band jazz and their passion to celebrate its Latin roots. The documentary is a special co-presentation of "Great Performances" and Latino Public Broadcasting’s "Voces."

Featuring musicians from all over the world, "Roots of Latin Jazz" tells the complex story of Latinx history and culture through the exuberant rhythms and infectious beats of the diverse genre of Latin jazz. Showcasing original compositions and arrangements of jazz standards, such as “Eye of the Hurricane” by Herbie Hancock and “Mas que Nada” by Jorge Ben, the film includes Grammy-winning artists Richard Bona (Cameroon) and Anaadi (Brazil), among others.