Miss Scarlet & The Duke | Season 2 Premiere

Published October 12, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
Sun Oct 16 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Victorian London’s most delicious detective duo-with-a-twist is back.

Their story continues as aspiring detective Eliza Scarlet competes for cases. She even partners with her longtime friend/rival, The Duke, as their relationship delightfully and maddeningly simmers on.

In the season opening episode, a woman hires Eliza to find her missing sister. The only problem is that the case was already investigated and closed by the police, leading to new tensions between Eliza and the Duke.

Get Caught Up
Season 1 is streaming free until Sun. Oct. 16 | Watch Now at Masterpiece

