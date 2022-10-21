© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

Published October 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
PBS show at the Caverns featuring Los Lobos, Flor De Toloache and Ozomatu

Fri., Oct. 28 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the popular holiday observed by people of Mexican heritage everywhere with a new musical and cultural fiesta.

Featuring rock greats Los Lobos, the salsa-rap-reggae-funk band Ozomatli, and the all-female mariachi band Flor de Toloache. Día de los MuertosDay of the Dead—has become a globally recognized Mexican tradition celebrated in Latino neighborhoods throughout the United States and by people of Mexican heritage everywhere. Traditionally observed on the first two days of November, Día de los Muertos sees families and friends paying their respects to deceased loved ones with colorful and festive gatherings filled with food, flowers and warm remembrances rather than funereal mourning.

