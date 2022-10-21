© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

Published October 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
Making Black America: Through the Grapevine
Tue., Oct. 25 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Episode 4: Despite the gains of legal desegregation, all Black political and cultural movements - from Black Power to Black Twitter - continued to provide a safe space for a community riven by class, sexuality and generational divisions to debate, organize and celebrate.

MAKING BLACK AMERICA takes viewers into an extraordinary world that showcases Black people’s ability to collectively prosper, defy white predominance, and define Blackness in ways that transformed America itself.

