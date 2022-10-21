TikTok, Boom | Independent Lens

Mon., Oct. 24 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the power and complexity of technology through the lens of TikTok and the Gen Z influencers who know it best.

What does it mean to be a digital native? TikTok, Boom. dissects the platform along myriad cross-sections—algorithmic, socio-political, economic, and cultural—to explore the impact of the history-making app. Balancing a genuine interest in the community and its innovative mechanics with a healthy skepticism, delve into the security issues, global political challenges, and racial biases behind the platform. Featuring Gen Z influencers like Feroza Aziz, Spencer X, Deja Foxx, and Merrick Hanna.

MORE ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS:

Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film, airing Monday nights on PBS member stations and available to stream on the PBS Video App.