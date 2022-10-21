© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TikTok, Boom | Independent Lens

Published October 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
Mon., Oct. 24 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the power and complexity of technology through the lens of TikTok and the Gen Z influencers who know it best.

What does it mean to be a digital native? TikTok, Boom. dissects the platform along myriad cross-sections—algorithmic, socio-political, economic, and cultural—to explore the impact of the history-making app. Balancing a genuine interest in the community and its innovative mechanics with a healthy skepticism, delve into the security issues, global political challenges, and racial biases behind the platform. Featuring Gen Z influencers like Feroza Aziz, Spencer X, Deja Foxx, and Merrick Hanna.

Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film, airing Monday nights on PBS member stations and available to stream on the PBS Video App.

