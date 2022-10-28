© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Magpie Murders | Masterpiece Mystery!

WKAR Public Media
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Magpie Murders Cover Art
Masterpiece

Sun Oct. 30 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Susan is in line to become the next CEO as the detective plot in Alan’s last novel unfolds.

Angling to sell his publishing firm and retire, Charles leans on Susan to take over as CEO. In a parallel story, the detective plot in Alan’s last novel unfolds.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Masterpiece Mystery!Masterpiece
WKAR News coverage is made possible by supporters who value fact-based journalism. Your contribution of $7 or more every month helps to keep the independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE