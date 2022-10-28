Magpie Murders | Masterpiece Mystery!

Sun Oct. 30 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Susan is in line to become the next CEO as the detective plot in Alan’s last novel unfolds.

Angling to sell his publishing firm and retire, Charles leans on Susan to take over as CEO. In a parallel story, the detective plot in Alan’s last novel unfolds.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

