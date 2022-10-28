© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Miss Scarlet & the Duke | A Pauper's Grave

WKAR Public Media
Published October 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Sun., Oct. 30 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING |Eliza is forced into hiding when she is the prime suspect in a series of break-ins.

In this episode, Eliza is forced into hiding when she is the prime suspect in a series of break-ins at city morgues. While the Duke tries to find other suspects, Eliza turns to Moses and her other associates for help.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.

