November 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Nov. 5–26 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM

Nov. 5

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Fate Now Conquers by Carlos Simon and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4; Traverse Symphony and chorus perform Lacrimosa from Mozart’s Requiem.

Nov. 12

Violinist Melissa White and Lansing Symphony play Havanaise by Saint-Saens; Reinecke Sonata for Flute & Piano from Baroque on Beaver Festival; Violinist Julian Rhee and Flint Symphony play Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1.

Nov. 19

Traverse Symphony performs Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and choral music by Rutter and Handel; selections from Baroque on Beaver Festival 2021.

Nov. 26

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Grainger’s Irish Tune from County Derry.

