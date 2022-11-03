© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

November 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published November 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT
Saturdays, Nov. 5–26 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

Nov. 5
Ann Arbor Symphony performs Fate Now Conquers by Carlos Simon and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4; Traverse Symphony and chorus perform Lacrimosa from Mozart’s Requiem.
Nov. 12
Violinist Melissa White and Lansing Symphony play Havanaise by Saint-Saens; Reinecke Sonata for Flute & Piano from Baroque on Beaver Festival; Violinist Julian Rhee and Flint Symphony play Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1.
Nov. 19
Traverse Symphony performs Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf and choral music by Rutter and Handel; selections from Baroque on Beaver Festival 2021.
Nov. 26
Ann Arbor Symphony performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays Grainger’s Irish Tune from County Derry.

WKAR StayTuned Update Great Lakes Concerts
