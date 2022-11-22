© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Published November 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST
Thu Nov. 24 at 9:00AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show.

Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and inner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.
With Featured Guests

  • Claire Saffitz, YouTube star and author of Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence: A Baking Book.
  • Rick Martinez cohost of the Borderline Salty podcast and author of Mi Cocina , Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico.
  • Jesse Sparks, host of The One Recipe and Senior Editor at Eater

