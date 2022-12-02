All Creatures Great and Small: The Next Chapter

Sun Dec. 4 at 7PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Go behind-the-scenes of the hit series about the world’s favorite veterinarian and his menagerie of animal patients.

Interviews with cast members include Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Alderson), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), Anna Madeley (Mrs. Hall), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Matthew Lewis (Hugh Hulton) and Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson). Also featured are members of the production team, including lead writer Ben Vanstone, producer James Dean, lead director Brian Percival and executive producers Colin Callender and Melissa Gallant. Providing fascinating background on the delights — and challenges — of working with animals are prosthetics model maker Pauline Fowler and horse master Mark Atkinson.

Available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Winner of 86 Primetime Emmys® and 16 Peabody Awards, Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.