© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Broadway Musical: The Jewish Legacy | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published December 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST
Broadway Musicals
PBS
/
PBS

Fri Dec. 2 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the American musical.

Narrated by Joel Grey and featuring interviews and conversations with some of the greatest composers and writers of the Broadway stage. Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy showcases the work of some of the nation’s pre-eminent creators of musical theatre including Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Jule Styne and many others.

Watch the special at on its airdate at video.wkar.org

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Broadway
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE