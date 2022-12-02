Broadway Musical: The Jewish Legacy | Great Performances

Fri Dec. 2 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the role of Jewish composers and lyricists in the creation of the American musical.

Narrated by Joel Grey and featuring interviews and conversations with some of the greatest composers and writers of the Broadway stage. Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy showcases the work of some of the nation’s pre-eminent creators of musical theatre including Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George and Ira Gershwin, Lorenz Hart, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Kurt Weill, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Bock, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Jule Styne and many others.

Watch the special at on its airdate at video.wkar.org