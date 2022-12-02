The Mysterious Women of Masterpiece Mystery!

Mon Dec. 5 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Go behind-the-scenes of the popular Masterpiece Mystery! series Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Annika, and Magpie Murders.

Delving deeply, MYSTERIOUS WOMEN focuses on the tenacious, bold and intrepid women who head up each series. The show provides viewers with enticing clues and secrets about these captivating series and includes clips from each, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Interviews with the cast and creators offer insights and stories about the joys — and challenges — of making these series.