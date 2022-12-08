© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Holiday | Craft in America

WKAR Public Media
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
Craft in America
PBS
/
PBS

Fri Dec. 9 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrating some of our most important traditions.

Nordic folk woodcarver Harley Refsal brings to life the rich history of winter solstice. Clay artist Susan Garson creates fanciful Chanukah menorahs. George Vanderbilt's opulent turn-of-the-century Christmas is recreated at the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. Daring chefs make lavish gingerbread houses for the competition at Grove Park Inn. Navidad is celebrated in San Antonio with religious processions, tamales and Kathleen Trenchard's sparkling luminarias. Garcia Art Glass makes colorful ornaments, and Veronica Castillo creates a traditional Mexican Tree of Life.

Available to watch after its airdate on WKAR Passport. This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

WKAR StayTuned Update
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE