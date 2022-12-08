Mendelssohn's First Piano Concerto & Dvořák's Eighth Symphony | Detroit Symphony Orchestra LIVE

Fri Dec 9 at 10:45AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

Dvořák’s Eighth remains one of his most popular symphonies; its uplifting, dance-like melodies are inspired by the folk songs of his native Bohemia. "The Times of London" has called Yeol Eum Son “a model of clarity and fleetness”—qualities that shine in her performance of Mendelssohn’s spellbinding work for piano and orchestra. The program opens with a world premiere by Pulitzer Prize–winner Tania León.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.