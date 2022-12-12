Rebuilding Notre Dame | NOVA
Wed Dec. 14 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A team of engineers and artisans tackles the restoration of iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
In April 2019, the world watched as a devastating fire almost destroyed Paris’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. Go behind the scenes with a team of engineers, masons, and timber workers tackling the daunting challenges of restoring the historic landmark.
This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.