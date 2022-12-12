© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Rebuilding Notre Dame | NOVA

Published December 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST
Wed Dec. 14 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A team of engineers and artisans tackles the restoration of iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

In April 2019, the world watched as a devastating fire almost destroyed Paris’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. Go behind the scenes with a team of engineers, masons, and timber workers tackling the daunting challenges of restoring the historic landmark.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

