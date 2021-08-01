-
Thu. Jun. 3, 2021 at 7pm on WKAR OVEE | Can a search engine produce racially biased results? Can software recognize faces with unbiased accuracy? Join the…
Wed. May 12 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Electric cars seem increasingly likely to replace our gas-guzzling vehicles; could a new generation of…
Wed. Apr. 14 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This episode reveals how women make up less than one quarter of all those employed in STEM, and the…
Wed. Feb. 24 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | NASA scientists are about to get one step closer to knowing what, if anything, has lived on Mars, with…
Wednesdays, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. & Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Picking up where he left off in NOVA’s popular special, Hunting the…
Wed. Jan. 13 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | What happens once DNA samples are in the hands of testing companies?Some 30 million Americans have sent…
Wed. Nov. 18 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Examine Hagia Sophia's seismic secrets, which have insured its survival through a dozen…
Wed. Nov. 11 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow an archaeologist and sculptors to learn how the people of Petra built their city of stone.More…
Wed., Oct. 10, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Learn what feeds Nyamauragira's frequent erruptions, and see other hidden, volcanic dangers. The Virunga mountains in…
Wednesdays May 9 - May 30, 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | NOVA Wonders takes viewers on a journey to the frontiers of science, where researchers are tackling some…