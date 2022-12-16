The Letter: A Message for Our Earth

Wed Dec. 21 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience Pope Francis' letter to care for our planet—interwoven with personal stories from five characters on their voyages of discovery and solving perhaps the biggest globally defining issue of our time: climate change.

With extraordinary access to Pope Francis — credited with doing more to fight the climate emergency than any other leader on the planet — THE LETTER tells the stories of people from around the globe whose everyday lives have been profoundly impacted by global warming. As part of his effort to show the world the calamitous effects of climate change, the Pope invited individuals to the Vatican to speak on behalf of four groups — the poor, the Indigenous, youth and nature. The stories of these activists are featured in the film: Arouna Kandé, a climate change refugee from Senegal; Chief Dadá Borarí from the Maró Indigenous Lands of the Brazilian Amazon, under attack from uncontrolled deforestation; teenaged climate activist Ridhima Pandey of India; and scientists Greg Asner and Robin Martin from Hawaii, who are raising awareness of the devastating coral loss that threatens more than 25 percent of marine life. Inspired by the writings of his namesake, St. Francis, Pope Francis chose the saint’s words, “Laudato Si,’” as the title of his letter. In the film, he speaks with the scientists and activists about his hopes for the future. “The cry of freedom has to come from a new generation,” he says. “You’re the ones inheriting the Earth.” He emphasizes that the leaders of popular movements and scientists have to work together. “It’s like achoir,” he says. “We have to sing together. And right now unity means saving Mother Earth, saving biodiversity, saving ourselves and our children.”