Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Gandhi's Awakening & Gandhi's Gift: Gandhi's Gift

WKAR Public Media
Published December 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
Mon Dec. 19 at 8PM on WKAR World 23.2 | Gandhi's Gift documents Gandhi at the end of his life.

On the brink of attaining his lifelong goal of freedom from the British but with his heart breaking by the partition of India and terrible communal violence that is killing an estimated million or more. Having led masses in nonviolent marches, Gandhi now walks alone for unity and peace. Part two reveals inspiring details about Gandhi’s life that were known before only to scholars. Historians and witnesses who grew up in the Mahatma's presence tell his story, including Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, a historian and Gandhi's grandson, who shares his vivid memories of his grandfather's final days; Indian scholar and environmental activist Dr. Vandana Shiva; and author James W. Douglass (Gandhi and The Unspeakable: His Final Experiment With Truth).

