Gandhi's Awakening & Gandhi's Gift: Gandhi's Gift

On the brink of attaining his lifelong goal of freedom from the British but with his heart breaking by the partition of India and terrible communal violence that is killing an estimated million or more. Having led masses in nonviolent marches, Gandhi now walks alone for unity and peace. Part two reveals inspiring details about Gandhi’s life that were known before only to scholars. Historians and witnesses who grew up in the Mahatma's presence tell his story, including Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, a historian and Gandhi's grandson, who shares his vivid memories of his grandfather's final days; Indian scholar and environmental activist Dr. Vandana Shiva; and author James W. Douglass (Gandhi and The Unspeakable: His Final Experiment With Truth).