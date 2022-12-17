© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Naughty Or Nice | Antiques Roadshow

Published December 17, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
Mon Dec. 19 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A special edition of Antiques Roadshow, "Naughty or Nice," makes a list and checks it twice.

Enlivening the year-end holiday season, this lineup of favorite appraisals from past seasons will satisfy everyone's wish list. Highlights include: an 1863 Temperance lithograph illustrating the evils of imbibing spirits; a letter from Gerald Ford, written when he was House Minority Leader, to his kindergarten teacher in Michigan who called him "naughty little Gerry Ford"; and a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in the film Some Like It Hot that was so tight she had to be sewn into it, valued at $150, 000 to $250,000.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

