Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

WKAR Public Media
Published December 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
Fri Dec. 23 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Alan Cumming for the real story of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King with the beloved music of Tchaikovsky.

Based on the original E.T.A. Hoffmann novella published in 1816, this new musical production features Alan Cumming recounting the three-part tale: the Nutcracker’s origin story, the well-known events on Christmas Eve, and what happens to the girl and the prince after the beloved ballet ends. Music from Tchaikovsky’s tone poems, orchestral suites, and the magical score for The Nutcracker ballet help tell this cherished—and now complete—tale. Performed by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under the musical direction of Mauceri, with Cumming narrating the story live on stage. This new version is a rare holiday treat.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

