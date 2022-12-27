American Arctic | Nature

Wed Dec. 28 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the planet’s longest land-animal migration on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge has long protected survivors of the Ice Age, but this once remote and frozen fortress is on the brink of change. Now, for the caribou, musk oxen, polar bears, and Arctic foxes, the ice age is slipping away.