Groucho & Cavett | American Masters

Tue Dec. 27 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the enduring friendship between legendary comedians Dick Cavett and Groucho Marx.

Cavett, a writer for Jack Parr on The Tonight Show, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman in 1961. When Cavett made the transition from writer to comedian in 1965, he was encouraged and mentored by Marx. In 1968, Cavett became the host of his own talk show and Marx became a frequent guest capturing what Cavett calls, “the last of Groucho’s greatness.” American Masters: Groucho & Cavett chronicles the pair’s relationship through new interviews with Cavett, footage from Marx’s visits to The Dick Cavett Show and other rare recordings.