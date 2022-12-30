Jewelry | Craft in America

Fri Dec. 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.

Featuring classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.