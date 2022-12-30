© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Jewelry | Craft in America

Published December 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
Fri Dec. 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment.

Featuring classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

