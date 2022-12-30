Michigan Gubernatorial Inauguration 2023
Jan 1, 2023 11am-noon WKAR-HD 23.1, WKAR NewsTalk 102.3 FM | The second inauguration of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, live from the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
Video streaming live at video.wkar.org and at Livestream.
WKAR television coverage anchored by Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network, and Zoe Clark, Michigan Public Radio.
WKAR NewsTalk coverage anchored by Sophia Saliby, WKAR Public Media, and Colin Jackson, Michigan Public Radio Network.
A co-production of Michigan Association of Broadcasters and WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University.