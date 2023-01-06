Miss Scarlet & The Duke | Season 3 Premiere

Sun Jan. 8 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Eliza investigates the disappearance of a famous magician, although the Duke is already on the case.

A disappearing magician, police corruption, a potential life-changing financial windfall, and an explosive season finale — Eliza has her share of fresh and surprising challenges as she struggles to build her detective agency. Aside from her vexing cases, Scarlet has to contend with growing competition from a rival agency. And as always, Inspector William Wellington remains Scarlet’s most intractable mystery. When a beautiful woman from childhood catches William’s eye, will this signal the end of Miss Scarlet and The Duke’s working relationship?