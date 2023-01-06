Miss Scarlet & The Duke | Season 3 Premiere
Sun Jan. 8 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Eliza investigates the disappearance of a famous magician, although the Duke is already on the case.
A disappearing magician, police corruption, a potential life-changing financial windfall, and an explosive season finale — Eliza has her share of fresh and surprising challenges as she struggles to build her detective agency. Aside from her vexing cases, Scarlet has to contend with growing competition from a rival agency. And as always, Inspector William Wellington remains Scarlet’s most intractable mystery. When a beautiful woman from childhood catches William’s eye, will this signal the end of Miss Scarlet and The Duke’s working relationship?
Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org. This episode is also available to watch live during the premiere date on the WKAR Livestream.