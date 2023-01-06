Riveted: The History of Jeans | American Experience

Tue Jan. 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The fascinating and surprising story of this iconic American garment.

At any given moment, half the people on the planet are wearing them. They have become a staple of clothing the world over, worn by everyone from presidents and supermodels to farmers and artists. More than just an item of apparel, America’s tangled past is woven into the indigo blue fabric. From its roots in slavery to its connection to the Wild West, youth culture, the civil rights movement, rock and roll, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop, jeans are the canvas on which the history of American ideology and politics is writ large.