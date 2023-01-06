© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Riveted: The History of Jeans | American Experience

WKAR Public Media
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST
Riveted: The History of Jeans | American Experience
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Jan. 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The fascinating and surprising story of this iconic American garment.

At any given moment, half the people on the planet are wearing them. They have become a staple of clothing the world over, worn by everyone from presidents and supermodels to farmers and artists. More than just an item of apparel, America’s tangled past is woven into the indigo blue fabric. From its roots in slavery to its connection to the Wild West, youth culture, the civil rights movement, rock and roll, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop, jeans are the canvas on which the history of American ideology and politics is writ large.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update American Experience
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE