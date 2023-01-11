Beyond the Elements: Reactions | NOVA

Wed Jan. 11 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the fascinating chemistry that makes our world and everything in it—including us.

Just about every solid, liquid, or gas in the world as we know it begins with reactions between individual atoms and molecules. Host David Pogue dives into the transformative world of chemical reactions, from the complex formula that produces cement to the single reaction that’s allowed farmers to feed a global population by the billions—a reaction that when reversed, unleashes high explosives.