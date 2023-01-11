The Alps: Winter's Fortress | Nature

Wed Jan. 11 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience the hostile and bitter cold ecosystems of the Alps, shaped by snow blizzards and avalanches.

Spanning 750 miles from the Mediterranean Sea to the Adriatic Sea, the Alps connect eight countries. From sea level to peaks rising higher than 12,000 feet, with many of the world’s environments located within the Alps’ boundaries, each mountain chain is more imposing and diverse than the next. Discover how Eurasian lynx, golden eagles, ibex, griffon vultures and more face extreme seasonal fluctuations – from the volatile thunderstorms and landslides of summer to the avalanches and frozen temperatures of winter – in this epic two-part documentary event. On every mountain slope, ridge or meadow, a natural world drama plays out as animals fight for survival in Europe’s majestic Alps.