Arabella's | Miss Scarlet & The Duke

Eliza suspects that her childhood rival may be a criminal, although everyone is skeptical, including the Duke.

Eliza bumps into Arabella Herbert, the girl who made her life a misery growing up. But as an adult, Arabella seems kind and considerate and everybody loves her. So when Eliza suspects she may be a criminal, no one wants to hear it, least of all Duke.