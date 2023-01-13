© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Arabella's | Miss Scarlet & The Duke

WKAR Public Media
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST
iJ0Fxrm-asset-mezzanine-16x9-4Oed66Q.jpg
Masterpiece
/
Masterpiece

Sun Jan. 15 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Eliza suspects that her childhood rival may be a criminal, although everyone is skeptical, including the Duke.

Eliza bumps into Arabella Herbert, the girl who made her life a misery growing up. But as an adult, Arabella seems kind and considerate and everybody loves her. So when Eliza suspects she may be a criminal, no one wants to hear it, least of all Duke.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Miss Scarlet & The Duke
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE